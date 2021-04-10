Christian Pulisic hands Chelsea fitness boost ahead of Crystal Palace clash

Thomas Tuchel is hoping Christian Pulisic can provide an impact for Chelsea against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old netted last weekend during the 5-2 defeat to West Brom after returning to the starting eleven, but was forced off at half-time due to a hamstring problem.

Luckily for Chelsea and the American it was minor and he came off the bench in midweek against Porto in the Champions League.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

And Pulisic will be involved and available for selection for the Blues against Crystal Palace on Saturday evening, handing Tuchel a boost.

Tuchel knows how important it is to manage Pulisic's fitness in the hope he can be the 'decisive factor' for the Blues as the season comes to its most important stage.

"I think for Christian fitness is always important because he has this huge physical impact because of the amount of sprints and the amount of intensity that he can give to a team on the highest level. this is one of his biggest strengths," said Tuchel to the media.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"The other thing is he needs to feel confident and calm mentally and then he can be a huge weapon for us. He scored in the last game against West Brom. Unfortunately the overall game and his need to go off the pitch at half time clouded the goal and the impact he could have had in that game.

"Against Porto he came close to scoring. He had a huge impact from the bench.You have to take care of him and that he hopefully will not be reinjured because I feel him getting stronger and stronger, more self-confident and he can be the decisive factor in the next game with his speed and ability to dribble and his ability to arrive in the box in dangerous situations and balls from the side and crosses he has the feeling to arrive and score.

"Hopefully he can have that impact and it is our job to push him there and to calm his mind that he feels the trust and feels confident."

For the full Chelsea squad available to face Crystal Palace, click here.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube