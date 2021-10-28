Christian Pulisic Hands Chelsea Major Fitness Boost Ahead of Newcastle United Clash

Chelsea have been handed a welcome boost after Christian Pulisic returned to training with the rest of the team on Thursday ahead of their Premier League clash against Newcastle United on Saturday.

The 23-year-old has been sidelined since the start of September with an ankle injury sustained on international duty with the USMNT against Honduras.

Pulisic was expected to be out for around 10 days but several setbacks have seen his time out heavily extended to well over a month.

Thomas Tuchel revealed the winger's frustrations and admitted he was close to a return which saw him train on his own at Cobham earlier this week.

But ahead of their league encounter against Newcastle, Pulisic joined in with the rest of the team at Cobham, offering Tuchel a major boost as he looks to have a near fully fit squad available for selection.

It remains unclear if Pulisic will be available to face Newcastle, but nevertheless, training with the rest of the squad will be extremely pleasing for the American, Chelsea and Tuchel.

Tuchel will offer a full update on team news on Friday afternoon in his pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to Tyneside.

Chelsea were given Wednesday off before returning on Thursday to prepare for the trip to the north east, which will be the first of their 15 games for the remainder of the year.

Cesar Azpilicueta (shoulder), Andreas Christensen (teeth) and N'Golo Kante (muscle fatigue) all also took part in training on Thursday.

In images released by the club, Romelu Lukaku (ankle), Timo Werner (hamstring) and Ruben Loftus-Cheek (hip) weren't pictured.

