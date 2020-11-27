Christian Pulisic hands Chelsea major injury boost ahead of Spurs clash

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has handed Frank Lampard a major injury boost ahead of Sunday's London derby against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Pulisic has been out since the end of last month following a hamstring strain picked up in the warm-up at Burnley.

The 22-year-old has returned to training and was left at home for the Blues last-gasp 2-1 win against Rennes in France in midweek.

But Lampard has confirmed that Pulisic is back in contention but was coy on whether he would start against Jose Mourinho's side.

"Team news is that we are as we were. Christian Pulisic is back in contention.

"He's fit. Where he is ready to start is a question mark. It's hard to gauge match fitness, and the training times as as they are with Covid, it's very hard to re-create match playing training.

"The rest of the players are preparing for the games every three days, and we don't have any academy games where we can mix bubbles.

"Every player coming back from fitness, including Christian, it's sometimes more difficult at the moment to get them ready to start games so we will see."

