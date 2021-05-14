Christian Pulisic 'Happy' at Chelsea After 'Incredible Two Years'

Christian Pulisic has admitted he sees his long-term at Chelsea after an 'incredible two years' at the club.

The 22-year-old joined Chelsea back in 2019 from Borussia Dortmund for a fee in the region of £57.6 million.

Pulisic has found it difficult in recent months since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel to cement a regular place in the side, starting just 11 of the 26 games under Tuchel since his January arrival.

It hasn't been helped by injury, but Pulisic has had to remain extremely patient. He recently admitted to being 'very frustrated' after he started on the bench for Chelsea's Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid despite netting their goal in the first leg.

Speculation has arisen that Pulisic's future in west London could be in doubt this summer, but the American has rubbished talk, insisting he sees his long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

What Christian Pulisic said

"Yeah, I'm obviously happy here. It has been an incredible two years," Pulisic told ESPN.

"People have always doubted and said: 'Oh he's not playing, does he want to go here, does he want to go there?' I'm always up for a challenge, I love competing, I love the position I'm in and I'm enjoying my time here."

Chelsea face Leicester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday at Wembley. They fell to defeat in last season's final against Arsenal, while also having a bad preparations for Saturday's clash after a 1-0 defeat to the Gunners in midweek.

On the final, Pulisic added "Maybe it is something that we need (a wake up call from Arsenal defeat) - we are that much hungrier, that much more looking forward to the game tomorrow.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"We know what Leicester is all about. They are going to battle, they are a tough team. They've done extremely well in the league this year, we know about their attacking ability and some of the players they have.

"So we expect them to come and battle. We are going to give it everything and hopefully if we play the way we do and we match their intensity, I think we can beat them."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube