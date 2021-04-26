Christian Pulisic 'honoured' by comparisons to Eden Hazard

Christian Pulisic doesn't want to be compared to former Chelsea star Eden Hazard, but is honoured by the comparisons.

The 22-year-old has taken on the role out on the left flank after Hazard's departure to Real Madrid in the summer of 2019. Pulisic arrived as the Belgian left, and has had big shoes to fill following his switch from Borussia Dortmund.

Hazard's influence at Chelsea was second to none. Incomparable. If there was anyone who could turn nothing into something it was Hazard. He was special.

Pulisic's career at Chelsea has been hit with injuries, a similar story to Hazard at Real, but both have shone when they've been fully fit.

Comparisons had been made, particularly last season when Pulisic fired Chelsea to Champions League qualification. Now the duo are set to come up against each other when Real Madrid and Chelsea face off in the Champions League semi-finals.

It'll be Hazard's first match against his former club, after he was declared fit, as well as Real and Chelsea's first against one another since 1998.

Pulisic is relishing the big occasion but knows he's got a long way to go to match what Hazard did and has done.

"He was an incredible player at this football club of course. I definitely looked up to," said Pulisic.

"I am not comparing myself to him in any way or trying to be like him. I am my own player, doing my best for this club. Obviously he was a massive player for this club and obviously it is an honour to hear comparisons like that, but I still have a way to go."

He added: "He was an incredible player who did a lot for this football club. We are moving on without him. I never played with him so I only know how it is without him.

"I think we are in good place now. I mean we are in a semi-final of the Champions League, we have got a lot left to play for this season, so I think this team definitely has a good situation at the moment, so that’s a positive."

