Christian Pulisic in contention for Chelsea to face Brighton in Premier League opener

Christian Pulisic could feature for Chelsea in their opening game of the 2020/21 Premier League season against Brighton and Hove Albion on Monday.

The American has been out since the Blues' FA Cup final defeat at the start of August after he pulled his hamstring in the second-half whilst running at goal.

Pulisic was believed to be out for four to five weeks and that appears to be the case as he is set to return to training with the rest of the squad ahead of the new campaign.

As per the Athletic, the 21-year-old will return to training on Wednesday and is in contention to feature for Frank Lampard's side on the south coast.

Reece James and Cesar Azpilicueta are expected to be available for the Blues, while Kai Havertz is set to make his debut for Chelsea on Monday after settling in well following his switch to England.

But Lampard doesn't have all of his squad available as Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell will miss the opening game of the new season with knee and heel injuries, respectively.

The Chelsea boss does expect expectations to increase for the Blues next season following their big spend in the transfer window this summer.

"I’m very aware that a club like Chelsea, even though we had a transfer ban, even though the year was difficult, expectations are going to go up hugely next year."

