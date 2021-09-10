Christian Pulisic Set for 10 Days on Sidelines After Ankle Injury, Tuchel Confirms

Christian Pulisic will be out for around 10 days after sustaining an ankle injury on USMNT duty, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

The 22-year-old picked up an ankle problem whilst playing for the USMNT in midweek against Honduras.

USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter said he would return to London to discover the severity of the issue.

EFE/Gustavo Amador/Sipa USA

“Christian has a slight ankle injury. We’re going to get more info on it when he goes back to London, the severity of it.”

However the severity of the injury has now be learned. Pulisic returned to Cobham on crutches, leaving him on the sidelines and unavailable for selection for around 10 days.

"Pulisic came back injured," said Tuchel on Friday in his pre-Aston Villa press conference. "Christian unfortunately came on crutches yesterday, an ankle injury with about ten days."

This could see the American miss the fixtures against Aston Villa, Zenit St Petersburg and Tottenham Hotspur. He could be back in time for the Carabao Cup third round tie against Aston Villa on Wednesday 22 September.

EFE/Gustavo Amador/Sipa USA

Pulisic hasn't had much luck this season after testing positive for Covid-19 last month which saw him miss the win over Arsenal and draw against Liverpool prior to the international break.

He will now be focused on getting back fit and trying to break into Tuchel's starting squad on his return.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube