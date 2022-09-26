Skip to main content
Christian Pulisic Injury Scare Over For Chelsea

The USMNT player will return for their final match against Saudi Arabia.

A busy first international break of the 2022/23 footballing season has seen a total of 15 senior Chelsea players get called up to their national teams, with most of them representing their countries across the past weekend. 

However, there have been a couple of concerning stories for Blues supporters.

Edouard Mendy took a pointless trip to Senegal before returning back to Cobham without having played a single match, in order to continue mending the injury he picked up against West Ham a couple of weeks ago. 

Whilst in the USA, Christian Pulisic was pulled from their matchday squad through injury on Friday, before his side were defeated 2-0 by Japan at the Merkur Spiel Arena in Germany. 

Christian Pulisic for USMNT
Nonetheless, the American winger was not sent home by head coach Gregg Berhalter as his team took the knock he picked up in training day-by-day, and have now announced that he will be a part of their friendly against Saudi Arabia. 

Berhalter confirmed to the media on Monday (via USMNT) that Pulisic is actually set for a starting position in their final World Cup warm-up match on Tuesday, and will be a good opportunity for the 24-year-old to prepare for the coming weekend. 

Chelsea return to Premier League action on Saturday against Crystal Palace in Graham Potter's first domestic match in charge of the West Londoners.  

Christian Pulisic vs Southampton

Potter will be aiming to do what Thomas Tuchel couldn't, and finally bring the best out of Pulisic in a Chelsea shirt. 

