Frank Lampard delivers Christian Pulisic injury update post-Leicester City win

Frank Lampard has provided an injury update for Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic after he was taken off as a precaution during the Blues' FA Cup win.

A narrow 1-0 win courtesy of a Ross Barkley strike was good enough for the visitors at the King Power Stadium on Sunday to put Lampard's side into the semi-finals.

But it wasn't an easy afternoon for the Blues. A sub-par performance left the Chelsea boss frustrated and then Christian Pulisic had to be replaced by Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the second-half.

The 21-year-old was pictured having treatment on the bench with an ice bag being put to the American's calf, which caused some concern across the Chelsea fanbase.

Lampard provided an update on the injury and hopes it is nothing serious.

"Christian felt a tightness in his calf in the second drinks break, hopefully nothing that keeps him out," he said.

"Andreas [Christensen] had a problem with his hip yesterday."

Pulisic has started with a spring in his step since the restart, netting twice in three appearances which now sees Chelsea in firm control of their Champions League qualification destiny and now in the FA Cup last-four.

Ross Barkley also revealed what Lampard said at half-time prior to their cup victory and it was an assessment from the head coach.

"He said we weren't good enough for the Chelsea badge, to be performing like that in the first-half. He told us to be vocal on the pitch and make things happen, and we improved in the second-half.

"We could have done a bit better with the final pass, myself included and maybe a few others."

