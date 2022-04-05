Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Christian Pulisic Insists Chelsea Are Ready to Bounce Back Against Real Madrid

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic have insisted his side are ready to bounce back as they prepare to face Real Madrid on Wednesday evening.

The Blues were thumped 4-1 by west London rivals Brentford on Saturday afternoon in a shock Premier League defeat. The loss was their first league defeat since January.

Now, they hope to turn their luck around as they prepare to face off against Los Blancos in their midweek Champions League quarter-final.

imago1010844841h

Speaking at his side's pre-match press conference ahead of their midweek European clash, Pulisic insisted his side are ready to turn their weekend's defeat around into a win.

“Yeah, the game on the weekend was a tough one but maybe a bit of a kick needed to get us ready for the games coming up.

"The guys are definitely going to turn it around. We are still going to be confident, as we should.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Going into a game like this, it’s not going to be easy but hopefully that game will give us a bit of wanting to get back out there as soon as possible and win a big game.”

Blues manager Thomas Tuchel went on to answer questions as to how Real Madrid shape up compared to last year.

imago1000497122h

"I think it has nothing to do with last season's game," he told the press.

"Honestly. I did not look at it in the preparation. We did not look at last year's matches. That maybe answers the question.

"For us, there is not a point to prove again or whatever. We are out there to bounce back from Saturday's performance." 

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago0154270785h
News

The Ricketts Family Investment Group Have Met With Chelsea Ahead of Takeover Deadline

By Nick Emms23 minutes ago
imago1010801521h
News

Thibaut Courtois Discusses Chelsea Return Ahead of Midweek Champions League Clash

By Jago Hemming30 minutes ago
imago1001192852h
News

Thomas Tuchel Discusses Impact on Carlo Ancelotti Potentially Missing Chelsea vs Real Madrid

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010844964h
News

Thomas Tuchel Discusses Andreas Christensen Future Amid Barcelona Transfer Talks

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1010744481h
News

Christian Pulisic Provides Fitness Update as Chelsea Prepare to Face Real Madrid

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1010114114h
News

Hansjorg Wyss Not Expected to Fly to London Ahead of Chelsea Bid Deadline

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1008121614h
News

Thomas Tuchel Insists Chelsea Want to 'Bounce Back' From Shock Weekend Loss as They Prepare for Real Madrid

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago0137224451h (1)
News

Ken Griffin Set to Fly to London With Ricketts Family Ahead of Chelsea Bid Deadline

By Nick Emms2 hours ago