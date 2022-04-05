Christian Pulisic Insists Chelsea Are Ready to Bounce Back Against Real Madrid

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic have insisted his side are ready to bounce back as they prepare to face Real Madrid on Wednesday evening.

The Blues were thumped 4-1 by west London rivals Brentford on Saturday afternoon in a shock Premier League defeat. The loss was their first league defeat since January.

Now, they hope to turn their luck around as they prepare to face off against Los Blancos in their midweek Champions League quarter-final.

IMAGO / Just Pictures

Speaking at his side's pre-match press conference ahead of their midweek European clash, Pulisic insisted his side are ready to turn their weekend's defeat around into a win.

“Yeah, the game on the weekend was a tough one but maybe a bit of a kick needed to get us ready for the games coming up.

"The guys are definitely going to turn it around. We are still going to be confident, as we should.

"Going into a game like this, it’s not going to be easy but hopefully that game will give us a bit of wanting to get back out there as soon as possible and win a big game.”

Blues manager Thomas Tuchel went on to answer questions as to how Real Madrid shape up compared to last year.

IMAGO / PA Images

"I think it has nothing to do with last season's game," he told the press.

"Honestly. I did not look at it in the preparation. We did not look at last year's matches. That maybe answers the question.

"For us, there is not a point to prove again or whatever. We are out there to bounce back from Saturday's performance."



