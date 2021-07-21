Christian Pulisic Shares Excitement Ahead of New Season at Chelsea

The American is ready for next season.

Christian Pulisic has taken to Instagram to express his excitement ahead of the new season as Chelsea train in Ireland.

The Blues face Drogheda United as they spend a week just outside of Dublin, taking part in a training camp.

Pulisic is 'puting in work' during the camp as he looks to impress boss Thomas Tuchel ahead of the new season.

"Putting in work in Ireland, excited for the season" he said on the social media platform.

Pulisic will be looking to take advantage of the fact that several first team players have not returned from holiday following Euro 2020.

Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Mason Mount are the most notable absentees' as Pulisic is ready to fight for his place in the front three.

The American featured in the first pre-season game and was given 45 minutes, playing from the start in a front three alongside Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tammy Abraham.

The Blues face Drogheda United in Ireland on Thursday 22 July and Pulisic will be looking to get more minutes under his belt ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Chelsea will face Arsenal and Tottenham in pre-season before heading to Belfast for the Super Cup against Villarreal on August 11. Their 2021/22 Premier League season starts on August 14 at home to Crystal Palace.

Chelsea's Pre-Season Schedule

July 20 - Fly to Dublin for week-long camp

July 22 - Drogheda United (a) | Friendly

July 27 - Bournemouth (a) | Friendly

August 1 - Arsenal (a) | Friendly

August 4 - Spurs (h) | Friendly

August 11 - Villarreal (n) - UEFA Super Cup

August 14 - Crystal Palace (h) | Premier League

