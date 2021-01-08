'Christian Pulisic is too good for Chelsea', says former USA defender Alex Lalas

Former United States international and analyst Alexi Lalas feels Christian Pulisic's talents are being wasted at Chelsea.

Pulisic, 22, has shown glimpses of his true best since returning from a recurring hamstring injury - with a recent eye-catching performance in his side's 3-1 defeat to Manchester City.

Reflecting on Pulisic's performance in the clash, Lalas said, on his State of the Union podcast: "I thought Christian Pulisic was incredible.

"I know at times it looked like he was trying to do everything himself but taking on two and three players at a time, his quickness, his one-two touches, all of that kind of stuff."

Lalas highlighted how Pulisic shone for his side despite Chelsea getting outplayed and outclassed in all areas of the pitch.

He added: "If you watch that game[against Man City], a game in which Chelsea got completely destroyed, I’m hard-pressed to find anybody who would watch that game and single out Christian Pulisic as a bright spot.

"That’s not always the case when Christian Pulisic plays, but in this game I actually appreciated and respected the fact he constantly went searching for the ball. He was constantly doing what he does so well which is take players on."

Chelsea were over-powered in midfield and their front-men weren't provided the service to affect proceedings, forcing the likes of Pulisic to take matters into his own hands.

Lalas said: "At times it was two, three players, at times ultimately that last guy would nick the ball, but it wasn’t as if he had options up there so you’d say, ‘why’s he trying to do everything himself’ or, ‘he’s doing too much'.

"Here’s the problem. The way we’re talking about this performance from Christian Pulisic is of a player who shines despite the fact that he is not playing with the best players, or is playing against vastly superior opposition and still being able to show.

"This is Chelsea with all the talent they have and all the money they have spent. I’ll say it right now, Christian Pulisic is too good for this Chelsea team. His talents are being wasted right now at Chelsea, with this Chelsea team that they have."

