Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz and Thiago Silva set to miss Chelsea's game against Newcastle United

Matt Debono

Chelsea are set to be without trio Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz and Thiago Silva for their trip on Saturday to face Newcastle United at St. James Park. 

Frank Lampard's side are unbeaten in their last eight games in all competitions and face a tricky test up north following the return of domestic football after the international break. 

(Photo by Nelson Almeida-Pool/Getty Images)

But they have received a blow as three key stars will miss the game on Saturday in the early kick-off. 

As per the Athletic, Pulisic, Havertz and Silva will all be unavailable for selection. 

Pulisic is expected to be facing another week or two' on the sidelines after he is still suffering from a 'few complications' following his hamstring injury, and the Blues don't want to risk the 22-year-old. 

Havertz is back after testing positive for coronavirus prior to the Champions League win against Rennes and will return to training with the rest of the squad, but his fitness is set to keep him out of the Newcastle clash as a result of the impact of the virus. 

Silva is third who is set to be absent on Saturday as he is due to return to England on Thursday after being away on international duty with Brazil. Lampard has previously stated he will manage the defender, and as per the report, he is set to be rested.

