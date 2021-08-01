Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz & Chelsea Stars React to Pre-Season Win vs Arsenal

Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz were among the Chelsea stars to react to their 2-1 victory against Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel made it three wins from three in pre-season thanks to goals from Kai Havertz and Tammy Abraham in north London.

Havertz slammed the ball into the roof of the net in the first half while Tammy Abraham restored Chelsea's lead 18 minutes from time with a neat finish past Bernd Leno. Granit Xhaka momentarily pulled Arsenal level, but the Blues fired themselves back into the lead just three minutes later through Abraham.

It was a pleasing job for Chelsea as they head back to west London for their next and final test of pre-season. They face Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge.

Before that though, the players took a chance to reflect on their win over the Gunners and took to social media to express their delight at the win.

Who said what?

Kai Havertz: "Back to business." - Twitter

Christian Pulisic: "Back where we left off." - Instagram

Timo Werner: "Good to be back in the (blue) jersey!" - Twitter

Michy Batshuayi: "A derby stays a derby." - Twitter

Mateo Kovacic: "Good to get some p[re-season minutes under the belt." - Twitter

Davide Zappacosta: "Keep working." - Twitter

What did the gaffer have to say?

"I thought we played well in the first half, but then in the second half things became more difficult because we made a lot of changes," Tuchel told the official Chelsea website post-match.

"We are happy. We are not in the freshest state physically at this moment, this is normal in pre-season, but we still managed to get the win which is very pleasing.

"It was quite an open game, both sides had chances, but overall I was happy with what we created and of course happy to get the win."

