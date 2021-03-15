Christian Pulisic 'key member' of Chelsea squad amid speculation over future

Chelsea consider Christian Pulisic to be a 'key member' of their squad despite speculation of an uncertain future at the club.

Prior to Saturday's draw against Leeds United, Pulisic had only started one of Thomas Tuchel's opening 11 games but was handed a rare starting role at Elland Road.

Pulisic's lack of playing time has been received with reports of the 22-year-old considering his future at the end of the season where he would assess his situation.

Pulisic hasn't quite hit the heights he had hoped for this season considering his form at the end of last season, and has struggled to really impress since Tuchel's arrival in January.

And as per the Athletic, Pulisic is a key part of the squad and have no intentions of letting American leave this summer, even if opportunities between now and the end of the season are limited.

Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Manchester United have all been linked, but Tuchel reaffirmed his position on Pulisic amid his limited playing time.

"He is in my plans. He is an important player and he has the potential to be decisive for us from the bench and as a beginner. Is it necessary that he can prove it? Yes. But this is my job, and his job is to be ready, like everybody else. This is what you sign up for at a club like Chelsea."

