Christian Pulisic Knows He Needs to Improve to Get Chances At Chelsea Next Season

Christian Pulisic Makes Chelsea Admission Ahead Of 2021/22 Season

The 22-year-old made 43 appearances for Chelsea in 2020-21.
Christian Pulisic is aware he can still improve and knows his chances will come at Chelsea next season.

It has been quite the few couple of weeks for the the winger. He clinched top four in the Premier League with Chelsea last month before lifting the Champions League trophy on May 29 in Porto. 

His season got better and better as he joined up with the USMNT - he scored the winning goal from the penalty spot to secure a 3-2 win in extra-time to win the CONCACAF Nations League. 

Hamstring and muscle injuries set the 22-year-old back at the start of the season but at the end of February, he broke into Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side and became a regular for the Blues.

In 43 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea, Pulisic scored six goals and contributed four assists. A record he is wanting to improve on next year.

He admitted: "There's a lot of things that I can continue to work on. I just need to be more consistent, to help my team when I get the chance. And I think if I do that consistently, obviously, I'll get my minutes and get my time."

After winning the Nations League with his country, it capped off the perfect year for Pulisic.

He added: "This is the perfect way to end the year."

Chelsea are likely return to pre-season at some point in July ahead of the opening weekend of the Premier League season on August 14. 

