August 27, 2021
Christian Pulisic & Kurt Zouma Ruled Out of Chelsea's Clash vs Liverpool

Two will miss the trip.
Christian Pulisic and Kurt Zouma will both miss Chelsea's trip to Anfield to face Liverpool on Saturday evening.

Thomas Tuchel's side face the Reds on Merseyside with both clubs having 100 per cent starts to the 2021/22 Premier League campaign.

Chelsea have beaten Crystal Palace and Arsenal, while Liverpool have seen off Norwich City and Burnley.

But the Blues will make the journey north at the weekend without two stars, Pulisic and Zouma.

Pulisic tested positive for Covid-19 and is still recovering, while Zouma is on the verge of joining West Ham, however Tuchel confirmed he is in Paris due to personal reasons

"Kurt right now is not with us, not because of these negotiations (with West Ham). He has some personal, family issues to solve and we allowed him to go and travel to France so this is not the reason he is not in the squad. There are negotiations but to be very honest, I don’t know where it leads right now. We have to wait. Both things can happen that he stays and that he leaves."

