Christian Pulisic latest: USMNT star 'so happy' at Chelsea amid doubts over future

Christian Pulisic's future at Chelsea has come under question in recent weeks but it has been revealed he is 'so happy' at the club.

The 22-year-old has only started two of Thomas Tuchel's opening 12 games in charge and has yet to make his mark since the German's appointment in January.

It has seen speculation of the 22-year-old considering his future in west London with several European clubs monitoring his situation at Chelsea.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

But Fabrizio Romano reports that the American is 'so happy' at Chelsea and is ready to 'fight' for club.

On his Here We Go Podcast, he went onto say that nothing will be decided until the summer, and Chelsea would only possibly consider bids if his limited game time continued between now and the end of the season.

Romano also squashed the Bayern Munich rumours insisting that nothing was 'advanced' with the German side.

Pulisic is a 'key member' of the squad and Chelsea have no intentions of letting him leave.

Tuchel previously said: "He is in my plans. He is an important player and he has the potential to be decisive for us from the bench and as a beginner. Is it necessary that he can prove it? Yes. But this is my job, and his job is to be ready, like everybody else. This is what you sign up for at a club like Chelsea."

