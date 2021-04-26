'I have been looking forward to Real Madrid game for weeks', says Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic has admitted he has been looking forward to Chelsea's Champions League semi-final clash against Real Madrid for weeks.

Chelsea travel to the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano for the first leg on Tuesday night after they progressed into the last four following a 2-1 aggregate win over FC Porto in the quarter-finals.

It sees the Blues in the semi-finals for the first time since 2014 and they will be hoping to overcome the Spanish giants who have a formidable record in Europe.

(Photo by Magma / PRESSINPHOTO)

Pulisic hopes to enjoy the occasion, but knows there will be nerves floating around.

"I think it is key to try to enjoy the moment," said the 22-year-old. "Champions League semi-finals don't come around every day.

"It is an amazing time for us and personally, I have been looking forward to this game for weeks so absolutely, it is a big moment. There are nerves in the preparation involved but it is key to enjoy it."

(Photo by Magma / PRESSINPHOTO)

He added: "It is going to take a lot over two games. They are very experienced in this competition so we are going to need to go out and have a lot of confidence. That's going to be very important.

"We belong to be here. We have accomplished a lot to get to this point. Yes, it is just going to be about going out and believing in this team's ability and get a couple of good results."

Confirmed 24-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero

Defenders: Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Ben Chilwell, Emerson Palmieri

Midfielders: Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tino Anjorin, Billy Gilmour

Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud

