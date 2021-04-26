'I have been looking forward to Real Madrid game for weeks', says Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic makes Chelsea admission ahead of Champions League clash against Real Madrid
Christian Pulisic has admitted he has been looking forward to Chelsea's Champions League semi-final clash against Real Madrid for weeks.
Chelsea travel to the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano for the first leg on Tuesday night after they progressed into the last four following a 2-1 aggregate win over FC Porto in the quarter-finals.
It sees the Blues in the semi-finals for the first time since 2014 and they will be hoping to overcome the Spanish giants who have a formidable record in Europe.
Pulisic hopes to enjoy the occasion, but knows there will be nerves floating around.
"I think it is key to try to enjoy the moment," said the 22-year-old. "Champions League semi-finals don't come around every day.
"It is an amazing time for us and personally, I have been looking forward to this game for weeks so absolutely, it is a big moment. There are nerves in the preparation involved but it is key to enjoy it."
He added: "It is going to take a lot over two games. They are very experienced in this competition so we are going to need to go out and have a lot of confidence. That's going to be very important.
"We belong to be here. We have accomplished a lot to get to this point. Yes, it is just going to be about going out and believing in this team's ability and get a couple of good results."
Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero
Defenders: Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Ben Chilwell, Emerson Palmieri
Midfielders: Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tino Anjorin, Billy Gilmour
Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud
