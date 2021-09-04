Christian Pulisic Makes Demand to Chelsea Fans: 'Be a Little More Creative'

Chelsea and USMNT forward Christian Pulisic has made a demand to the Chelsea fans in an exclusive interview.

The USA international began the season in fine fashion, scoring against Crystal Palace.

Speaking to the Athletic, Pulisic requested a new chant from the Chelsea fans.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

He said: “We could hear the fans from the balconies in our hotel room. I like the songs but maybe #Chelsea fans need to find something a bit different from just ‘USA’ for me. I mean it’s great but they can be a little more creative.”

The Blues fans have previously made impressive chants for players such as Willian and Cesc Fabregas, whilst Kai Havertz's new chant has gone down well.

Pulisic has been unavailable in Chelsea's recent matches as he tested positive for COVID-19.

The American is set to join the USMNT once he provides a negative lateral flow test.

The forward will be looking to build on a trophy laiden season last campaign with both his club and country.

What did Pulisic say about last season?

"It was an amazing experience. To think we won the Champions League – I don’t think it’s really hit us yet. The whole experience of it was just incredible." he said.

The forward will be looking to force his way into Thomas Tuchel's first team plans when Chelsea return to action, with the Blues looking to retain their European Champions League title as well as pushing on to challenge for the Premier League title.



