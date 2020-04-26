Absolute Chelsea
Chelsea star Christian Pulisic makes Chipotle food donation to Hershey Medical Centre

Matt Debono

Chelsea and USMNT winger Christian Pulisic is to provide free meals every Saturday to a medical centre in his hometown in Hershey. 

The 21-year-old is partnering up with food outlet Chipotle to send meals to the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, where he was born.

He aims to support the medical staff who are aiding the battle to fight the coronavirus.

Pulisic took to social media on Sunday to announce his plans to support the 'amazing people who are showing bravery'.  

"We are going through a really tough time at the moment but we have our own Superheroes who will help get us through it, the medical professionals all over the world. We will all be in debt forever to these amazing people who have showed bravery and strength to help us fight this virus.

"To show my gratitude to the Superheroes in my hometown, Hershey, PA - myself and Chipotle will be sending meals every Saturday (starting today) for the next month to all the brave men & women fighting COVID - 19 at the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, the hospital where I was born.

"Saturdays have always been a happy day for me - it was the day I could go out and play the game I love, soccer, so hopefully this will bring some happiness to our Superheroes for Saturdays to come.

"If you have the means to help your local hospital during this tough time, I encourage you to do the same. Everything counts, no matter how small."

Chelsea have also instructed all of their players to support charitable causes rather than take a pay cut to support the club. 

The club are also providing 81,000 meals to the NHS and to the vulnerable in local communities. 

