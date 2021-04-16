Christian Pulisic makes honest admission after 'tough year' at Chelsea

Christian Pulisic has bounced back from a 'tough year' at Chelsea and is now 'feeling good and healthy' ready to help the team secure their targets as we enter the final weeks of the 2020/21 campaign.

The 22-year-old has been hit and set back by injuries this season which has seen him to fully replicate the scintillating form he found post-lockdown last season as he guided Chelsea to Champions League qualification.

Injuries and a new manager have seen Pulisic struggle but in recent weeks he has found form, scoring four goals in his last five games for club and country.

(Photo by Magma / PRESSINPHOTO)

Chelsea are competing on three fronts still this season; chasing Champions League qualification and in the semi-finals of both the FA Cup and Champions League.

Pulisic is relishing the season run-in but has reflected on a 'tough year' but is ready to play a key part between now and the end of the season.

"I think it all has to do with confidence and the way you’re feeling in the moment. Streaks are definitely something that can be seen in a lot of different sports," Pulisic told the matchday programme.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

"I kind of went through one at the end of last season, I felt, and I hope that I’m catching a bit of fire now. I think it’s definitely something – it’s just a confidence thing where you see one ball go in the net and you’re feeling good about it, then things just seem to come more naturally. I think that’s really what it is.

"It’s been a tough year, for a lot of reasons. Obviously, having injuries has been tough because I’ve been doing everything I can to take care of my body, and just try to be right for every game, and it really does hurt when I can’t be out there to help the team. But I’m feeling good and healthy now, and I just want to do."

Thomas Tuchel has told Pulisic to trust himself more as he hopes the American can unlock his full potential to become a key player for the Blues.

