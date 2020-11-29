SI.com
Christian Pulisic makes return from hamstring injury against Tottenham Hotspur

Matt Debono

Christian Pulisic played 16 minutes on his return to action following a hamstring injury during Chelsea's 0-0 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old has been out with a hamstring strain after injuring himself in the warm-up prior to the 3-0 win against Burnley at the end of October. 

Pulisic hadn't played since the away trip to Krasnodar in the Champions League and was included on Frank Lampard's bench against Spurs, seeing Callum Hudson-Odoi omitted from the matchday squad. 

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-tottenham (13)
(Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

And he came on in the 74th minute for Timo Werner as Chelsea pushed for a winner in west London, however they were unable to do so, and they settled for a 0-0 draw. 

Pulisic didn't have any hugely influential moments, a tough ask against a low-block Jose Mourinho side. 

But the biggest positive is to see the American return to the pitch. 

Chelsea next face Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday, which could see Pulisic pick up more minutes to continue his return to full match fitness.

----------

