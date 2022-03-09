'I Like All of the Boys' - Christian Pulisic Reveals Closest Two Teammates at Chelsea

Christian Pulisic has revealed which members of the Chelsea squad he is really close to.

The 23-year-old arrived in the summer of 2019 - signed during the Maurizio Sarri era, before arriving and playing under Frank Lampard, then for Thomas Tuchel.

During that time, Pulisic has had his spells of excellence but injuries have seen him spend a portion of his time at the club in the medical room at Cobham.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Relationships on and off the pitch are key to maintaining happiness and building chemistry which leads to producing results on matchdays.

Pulisic netted in Chelsea's most recent win over Burnley, scoring their fourth in the 4-0 win at Turf Moor.

And he has now revealed that Andreas Christensen and N'Golo Kante are his closest teammates in the Chelsea dressing room.

"I like all of the boys (in the squad) but I'm really close to Andreas and N'Golo," said Pulisic on a live Q and A session on the 5th Stand App.



Pulisic is also hoping to still be winning trophies in five years time as he responded to questions regarding hopes for his future, as well as reflecting on making his Chelsea debut.

"It was a really proud moment because I've always wanted to play in the Premier League," added the USMNT star on stepping out onto the pitch for the first time as a Chelsea player.

"Plus to play for a club like Chelsea makes me extremely proud."

On his goals, he continued: "Hopefully still playing at a high level, still trying to win trophies and doing what I love (playing football)."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube