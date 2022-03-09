Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

'I Like All of the Boys' - Christian Pulisic Reveals Closest Two Teammates at Chelsea

Christian Pulisic has revealed which members of the Chelsea squad he is really close to. 

The 23-year-old arrived in the summer of 2019 - signed during the Maurizio Sarri era, before arriving and playing under Frank Lampard, then for Thomas Tuchel.

During that time, Pulisic has had his spells of excellence but injuries have seen him spend a portion of his time at the club in the medical room at Cobham.

imago1010003625h

Relationships on and off the pitch are key to maintaining happiness and building chemistry which leads to producing results on matchdays. 

Pulisic netted in Chelsea's most recent win over Burnley, scoring their fourth in the 4-0 win at Turf Moor.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

And he has now revealed that Andreas Christensen and N'Golo Kante are his closest teammates in the Chelsea dressing room.

"I like all of the boys (in the squad) but I'm really close to Andreas and N'Golo," said Pulisic on a live Q and A session on the 5th Stand App

imago1002891237h
imago1005474073h

Pulisic is also hoping to still be winning trophies in five years time as he responded to questions regarding hopes for his future, as well as reflecting on making his Chelsea debut. 

"It was a really proud moment because I've always wanted to play in the Premier League," added the USMNT star on stepping out onto the pitch for the first time as a Chelsea player. 

"Plus to play for a club like Chelsea makes me extremely proud."

On his goals, he continued: "Hopefully still playing at a high level, still trying to win trophies and doing what I love (playing football)."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010231598h
Transfer News

Why Antonio Rudiger's Potential Summer Move to Manchester United Could Be Blocked

By Matt Debono31 minutes ago
imago1010175273h (3)
News

Report: Roman Abramovich 'Unsure' of Todd Boehly & Hansjorg Wyss' Chelsea Takeover Bid

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1008116783h
News

Ben Chilwell: Chelsea Defender Set for 'Quicker Return' After Cobham Training Return

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1010296491h
News

Report: Philadelphia 76ers' Josh Harris, Newcastle's Jamie Reuben & Nick Candy All Linked With Chelsea Takeover Bids

By Matt Debono12 hours ago
pjimage (5)
News

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Rules Out Chelsea Bid as Roman Abramovich's March 15 Deadline Nears

By Matt Debono12 hours ago
imago1010376503h
News

Kai Havertz Delivers Six-Word Chelsea Message Ahead of Norwich City Clash

By Matt Debono13 hours ago
pjimage (4)
News

Chelsea Handed Ben Chilwell Fitness Boost After Cobham Return

By Matt Debono13 hours ago
imago1009804322h
Match Coverage

Norwich City vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

By Matt Debono15 hours ago