Christian Pulisic offers fitness update ahead of Chelsea's clash against West Brom

Christian Pulisic says he is 'feeling good' and 'excited for what's to come' after he got on the scoresheet for the USMNT.

The 22-year-old joined up with Gregg Berhalter's camp for their matches against Jamaica and Northern Ireland, picking up some much-needed minutes on the pitch, and got on the scoresheet against Northern Ireland on Sunday.

He won the penalty and converted to earn a 2-1 victory to finish off their international break.

Pulisic was in high spirits post-match and believes he feels the best he has been and is excited to return to Chelsea.

He admitted: "It always feels good, of course, to get on the scoresheet. It's definitely going to help build some confidence.

"I'm feeling good, the guys are feeling good as it seemed here. For me personally as well, going back to the club level, I'm excited. I'm feeling confident, as I've said. I feel the best I've felt in my game, so I'm excited for what's to come."

He added: "I was definitely playing my game. Obviously, positionally things changed a bit from a formation standpoint, but when I get the ball, I still have the same objectives in mind," he said.

"I'm still going right at the goal and trying to create things, and I was able to do that today."

USMNT boss, Berhalter, was also full of praise for the Chelsea star, hailing his 'unbelievable' quality.

Chelsea face West Brom in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon and Pulisic will be hoping his impressive displays over the international break will put him in contention to start for Thomas Tuchel's side against the Baggies in west London.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube