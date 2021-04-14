Christian Pulisic offers positive fitness update ahead of Manchester City FA Cup semi-final

Christian Pulisic says he is 'pretty healthy' and 'ready to go' against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals after being targeted by Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The 22-year-old was hacked down 11 times by the Portuguese side in Seville as the Blues secured a spot in the last four in Europe despite a 1-0 defeat on the night.

Pulisic was targeted and given rough treatment by Sergio Conceicao's side at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, which saw Pulisic become the first player since 2011 to be fouled 11 times in a single Champions League game.

It was similar treatment which former Blue Eden Hazard used to get on a weekly basis. Fortunately for Pulisic, he came away unscathed amid concerns over his recent injury problems.

He provided a positive update at the final whistle declaring himself fit ahead of the FA Cup semi-final clash at Wembley on Saturday.

"It felt like I took a lot of fouls out there," said the 22-year-old after Chelsea's progression. "But all in all, I'm pretty healthy so I'm happy about that and I should be ready to go [for the next game]."

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

Pulisic picked up the UEFA Man of the Match award for his troubles in Spain and expressed his pride at the Blues sealing a spot in the last four for the first time since 2014.

He added: "It's incredible. After the long season we've had, to be here, I'm extremely proud."

