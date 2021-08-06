Christian Pulisic on 'Amazing' Champions League Win With Chelsea Ahead of New Season

Sports Illustrated home
Christian Pulisic on 'Amazing' Champions League Win With Chelsea

The American still can't believe it.
Chelsea and America star Christian Pulisic has opened up on his emotions following the Blues' Champions League win, admitting that it still 'hasn't hit' him yet.

Pulisic became the first American to play and win the Champions League final as Chelsea lifted the trophy back in May.

Speaking to Chelsea FC, Pulisic discussed the 'incredible experience'.

sipa_33373817

Speaking on the historic win, Pulisic said: "It was an amazing experience. To think we won the Champions League – I don’t think it’s really hit us yet. The whole experience of it was just incredible."

The Blues had a tough start to the season, seeing Frank Lampard sacked in January before Thomas Tuchel took over and led the team to European victory.

Pulisic opened up on his emotions regarding the 'crazy season' as he said: "I think we really deserved it after such a crazy season, with such ups and downs, and I’m really proud that we were able to win it for the fans and for everyone."

Pulisic went on to win the CONCACAF Nations League with USA after lifting the European trophy with Chelsea.

sipa_33331534 (1)

The forward will be looking to force his way into Tuchel's first team plans ahead of the new season.

The Blues will be looking to retain their European title and mount a Premier League challenge in the 2021/22 season.

With Chelsea set to bring in Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku, Pulisic will have even more competition but this has never stopped the American before.

sipa_33272739 (1)
