Christian Pulisic on Chelsea Family's 'Strong Bond' Ahead of Super Cup Final

The American is happy to be here.

Christian Pulisic explained the harmony in the squad, who have a 'strong bond' going into the 2021/22 season.

The American is on cloud nine following the Champions League victory with the Blues and CONCACAF Nations League win with his country.

Speaking to Chelsea FC, Pulisic opened up on the strong bond within the camp.

Pulisic admitted: "The bond in the squad is good"

The current Chelsea squad involves several academy players who came through the ranks together at Cobham and Pulisic fitted in with the squad immediately on his arrival from Borussia Dortmund in 2019.

Pulisic continued to explain how this helps the squad.

"Obviously there’s a lot of young players who grew up playing together as well, and then just a really good mix with some experienced guys." he said. "We definitely have a good family here."

Pulisic went on to win the CONCACAF Nations League with USA after lifting the European trophy with Chelsea.

Pulisic opened up on how it felt to win the Champions League, and that it still hadn't settled in for him or his teammated.

He said: "It was an amazing experience. To think we won the Champions League – I don’t think it’s really hit us yet. The whole experience of it was just incredible."

The forward will be looking to force his way into Thomas Tuchel's first team plans ahead of the new season, with the Blues looking to retain their European Champions League title as well as pushing on to challenge for the Premier League title.

