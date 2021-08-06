Christian Pulisic on His Feelings After Nations League Glory With USMNT

The American secured his second trophy during the summer.

Chelsea and USA forward Christian Pulisic has opened up on his emotions after securing his first international trophy, beating Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League final.

Pulisic flew straight to the United States following Chelsea's Champions League win and came home with yet another piece of silverware.

Speaking to Chelsea FC, Pulisic told the club media staff about his emotions after winning the trophy.

America's captain said: "I always enjoy going back and playing with the national team and it was at home in the States which was very nice and I ended up winning another trophy. It was exciting.

"In the final against Mexico, we always have a big rivalry with them, so it was a very intense game and I was very happy to get the winner as well."

Pulisic scored the winning goal in the final of the Nations League, stepping up to take a penalty as the USA beat Mexico 1-0.

The forward was one of the first players to return back to pre-season training and will be looking to force his way into Tuchel's first team plans ahead of the new season.

No doubt Pulisic will be given a chance as Chelsea look to retain the Champions League and mount a Premier League title challenge in the 2021/22 season.

With Chelsea set to bring in Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku, Pulisic will have even more competition but will relish the challenge to impress even more.



Pulisic joined Chelsea back in 2019, joining from Borussia Dortmund and hasn't looked back since as he added his first Chelsea trophy as the Blues lifted the Champions League under Thomas Tuchel last season.

