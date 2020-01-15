Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Loan Army
Match Coverage

Christian Pulisic on start at Chelsea, Frank Lampard and offers injury update

Matt Debono

Chelsea and USMNT star Christian Pulisic has opened up on his start to life at Chelsea, and has provided an injury update on his tendon injury. 

The 21-year-old joined from Borussia Dortmund in January, but didn't link up with the Blues until the summer, which saw him sign under one manager [Maurizio Sarri], to then playing under another [Frank Lampard].

In 16 Premier League appearances this term, Pulisic has five goals and two assists, which includes a 'perfect hat-trick', scored against Burnley back in October.

It's been a culture change for the American, with the Premier League more demanding than ever before.

Screenshot 2020-01-08 at 16.24.30
Christian Pulisic celebrating on the day of his first hat-trick for Chelsea against Burnley in the Premier League.Getty Images

Speaking to ESPN, Christian Pulisic opened up on his first six months in west London following his arrival from Germany.

"You know, everyone says I'm going to go into the Premier League, it's a big change, it's tough. It's a league where there's definitely a lot of games, a lot of stuff going on, and it wasn't easy for me at the beginning, of course. 

"I think I'm really proud of how I pushed through things and then I got my opportunity, and I felt I was playing very well recently, and I'm proud. It's been great. I've been enjoying it so much. You know, the football culture here is amazing, and I'm really happy, and I'm so excited to finish off the season strong."

----------

WATCH: Christian Pulisic isn't the only absentee for Chelsea; Frank Lampard provided an update on N'Golo Kante's fitness.

----------

On any surprises, the 21-year-old highlighted the affects on the body due to the intensity of the football in England.

"I just think the wear it has on your body," Pulisic said. I think the biggest thing I've learned is just making sure that you keep your body right, and you gotta really work on that because there's so many games. There's a lot of stuff involved. You've got to make sure that you're healthy and ready to go all the time."

Having been signed under Maurizio Sarri, and now playing under Frank Lampard, Pulisic touched on what it is like to play under the former Blues midfielder. 

"Him being a former player," Pulisic said on the positives on Frank Lampard being manager.

"I've watched him a lot and obviously respected him so much as a player. Now to have him as a manager has been good, and I've just been taking it all in and learning, kind of seeing what he has and what he offers to this team. It's been fun to work with a lot of these young players as well. So I think it's been a really good mix. He's told me to just keep enjoying it and be myself."

----------

WATCH: In Christian Pulisic's absence, Callum Hudson-Odoi is starting to find his rhythm after a long-term injury.

----------

Head coach Frank Lampard confirmed Christian Pulisic would be out for a few weeks with a tendon injury picked up in training, and the American has shed light on the injury.

"It's been almost a week, and I'm just kind of taking it day by day. I'm just rehabbing every day. I'm doing my best to be back in the next week, the next couple weeks. 

"I don't think it should be too long, so I'm just working every day, doing everything I can to be back on the pitch," Pulisic added.

Chelsea will be without Christian Pulisic for their trip to the Toon to face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday evening. 

----------

How do you think Christian Pulisic has fared in his first six months in England? Let us know in the comment section!

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OFFICIAL: Conor Gallagher joins Swansea City on loan until the end of the season

Conor Gallagher has completed his loan move to Championship side Swansea City, and will spend the rest of the season at the Liberty Stadium.

Matt Debono

Chelsea handed MAJOR boost ahead of London derby clash with Arsenal

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will miss the London derby with Chelsea after the appeal to have his suspension of three games reduced was rejected.

Matt Debono

Jeremie Boga: Chelsea 'could exercise' €15M buy-back clause for Sassuolo winger

Chelsea could activate the €15 million buy-back clause for Sassuolo midfielder Jeremie Boga.

Matt Debono

Lyon President insists Moussa Dembele will not be sold amid Chelsea and Manchester United interest

Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas has once again ruled out any move which would see forward Moussa Dembele head to the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Cesar Azpilicueta: Chelsea's DNA is to fight for and win trophies

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has looked back on the last decade at the club, and has reflected on what the DNA of the Blues is.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard reveals why he made ZERO substitutions against Burnley

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has revealed the reason to why he didn't make a sub in the Blues' 3-0 win against Burnley in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Olivier Giroud latest: Chelsea agree €4.5M fee with Inter Milan

Chelsea and Inter Milan have come to an agreement over the proposed transfer for Olivier Giroud, which would see the forward head to Italy.

Matt Debono

Chelsea's Forgotten Man Ross Barkley Fighting to Prevent Another False Dawn

When Chelsea's team news broke on Saturday an hour before kicking off against Burnley, many eyebrows would've been raised seeing the name of Ross Barkley. The 26-year-old midfielder had not been included in a Premier League starting eleven since the 19th of October against Newcastle United.

Daniel Childs

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher to join Swansea City on loan for rest of the season

Conor Gallagher will join Championship side Swansea City on loan for the remainder of the season.

Matt Debono

Conor Gallagher reflects on unforgettable loan spell with Charlton Athletic

Conor Gallagher has sent his best wishes to Championship side Charlton Athletic after he was recalled by Chelsea, to cut short his season-long loan at The Valley.

Matt Debono