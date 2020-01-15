Christian Pulisic on start at Chelsea, Frank Lampard and offers injury update

Chelsea and USMNT star Christian Pulisic has opened up on his start to life at Chelsea, and has provided an injury update on his tendon injury.

The 21-year-old joined from Borussia Dortmund in January, but didn't link up with the Blues until the summer, which saw him sign under one manager [Maurizio Sarri], to then playing under another [Frank Lampard].

In 16 Premier League appearances this term, Pulisic has five goals and two assists, which includes a 'perfect hat-trick', scored against Burnley back in October.

It's been a culture change for the American, with the Premier League more demanding than ever before.

Christian Pulisic celebrating on the day of his first hat-trick for Chelsea against Burnley in the Premier League. Getty Images

Speaking to ESPN, Christian Pulisic opened up on his first six months in west London following his arrival from Germany.

"You know, everyone says I'm going to go into the Premier League, it's a big change, it's tough. It's a league where there's definitely a lot of games, a lot of stuff going on, and it wasn't easy for me at the beginning, of course.

"I think I'm really proud of how I pushed through things and then I got my opportunity, and I felt I was playing very well recently, and I'm proud. It's been great. I've been enjoying it so much. You know, the football culture here is amazing, and I'm really happy, and I'm so excited to finish off the season strong."

On any surprises, the 21-year-old highlighted the affects on the body due to the intensity of the football in England.

"I just think the wear it has on your body," Pulisic said. I think the biggest thing I've learned is just making sure that you keep your body right, and you gotta really work on that because there's so many games. There's a lot of stuff involved. You've got to make sure that you're healthy and ready to go all the time."

Having been signed under Maurizio Sarri, and now playing under Frank Lampard, Pulisic touched on what it is like to play under the former Blues midfielder.

"Him being a former player," Pulisic said on the positives on Frank Lampard being manager.

"I've watched him a lot and obviously respected him so much as a player. Now to have him as a manager has been good, and I've just been taking it all in and learning, kind of seeing what he has and what he offers to this team. It's been fun to work with a lot of these young players as well. So I think it's been a really good mix. He's told me to just keep enjoying it and be myself."

Head coach Frank Lampard confirmed Christian Pulisic would be out for a few weeks with a tendon injury picked up in training, and the American has shed light on the injury.

"It's been almost a week, and I'm just kind of taking it day by day. I'm just rehabbing every day. I'm doing my best to be back in the next week, the next couple weeks.

"I don't think it should be too long, so I'm just working every day, doing everything I can to be back on the pitch," Pulisic added.

Chelsea will be without Christian Pulisic for their trip to the Toon to face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

