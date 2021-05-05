Christian Pulisic pens three-word message ahead of Champions League semi-final clash against Real Madrid

Christian Pulisic has taken to social media ahead of Chelsea's crucial Champions League second leg tie against Real Madrid in the semi finals on Wednesday night.

The 22-year-old will be pushing to start against Real on Wednesday after he bagged Chelsea's vital away goal last week in Spain as Thomas Tuchel's side claimed a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

His calmness in front of goal saw the Blues take the lead in Madrid which puts them in the driving seat to make the final later this month where they would face Manchester City if they overcome Zinedine Zidane's side on Wednesday evening in west London.

Pulisic took to Instagram ahead of the match and wrote: “Tomorrow’s the day.”

If Chelsea progress past Real Madrid they will reach the final for the first time since their triumph against Bayern Munich back in 2012.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on Christian Pulisic

“Absolutely it's a good thing, this decision to take this number (number ten at Chelsea), it sets the tone and it shows the determination, and the dreams that Christian wants to fulfil and his own demands to himself.

(Photo by Acero/Alter Photos/Sipa USA)

“This is a very good part of his decision, the downside of this decision is that people will always compare you with any number 10 in the world, and with the number 10s at a big club like Chelsea.

“So, this is the downside and you have to live up to that. But right now, he is in a good place and he has huge impact to our team. So, everything is good, and we can be very happy tomorrow if he continues to make his mark.”



