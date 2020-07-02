Absolute Chelsea
Frank Lampard praises Christian Pulisic's display after Chelsea's defeat to West Ham

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has praised Christian Pulisic after his bright start since the restart for Chelsea despite the Blues losing to West Ham on Wednesday evening. 

Pulisic had a hand in their two goals at the London Stadium, earning the penalty and free-kick which saw Willian convert both but it wasn't enough for the Blues to come away with a result. 

Pressure is now on Lampard's side to deliver Champions League qualification for next season and although they suffered a setback, Lampard was quick to hand praise to the American as well as Willian following their performances against the Hammers.

fbl-eng-pr-west-ham-chelsea (3)

"It is a big positive," Lampard said. "Christian is playing well as everyone can see.

"It’s the same with Willian and the both of them are doing really well as the two wingers. Willian got his two goals and worked hard.

"Christian had a patch running up to Christmas when he was playing towards his level as well and he got injured and was out for a long time. So it is nice to see him back, fresh and hungry and playing with the quality he has. He is going to get better. He is a young player with great talent.

west-ham-united-v-chelsea-fc-premier-league (33)
Chelsea suffered their tenth defeat of the season in the Premier League after the 3-2 defeat at West Ham. 

"With Willian, he did really well with his goals. He took the penalty confidently, he linked up well with other players and of course there was his free-kick, which was excellent.

"Then with Christian, he’s performing at the moment. We know he’s talented, we know he’s got that turn of pace and he’s showing that in games now. Both players are at that level now and it’s up to them to ensure they keep it up."

----------

