Chelsea and USMNT's Christian Pulisic has given his verdict on his strike against Leeds United and praised his teammates for their role in the goal.

The forward bagged the Blues' second in the second half at Elland Road, turning onto his left foot before firing a low shot into the back of the net.

Discussing his performance and goal with Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Pulisic heaped praise on his teammates.

IMAGO / PA Images

The American praised the Blues for getting high up the pitch quickly on the break before finding him in space on the edge of the box, handing him the opportunity to turn and strike a fine shot into the back of the net.

"I thought we did a really good job working it forward," he said. "Once I got into that position I slotted it into the corner, a great goal."



Pulisic continued to discuss his team's overall performance in the 3-0 victory, one which sees Todd Boehly's soon-to-be Blues go four points clear of Arsenal.

IMAGO / News Images

He stated: "It was definitely physical, right from the start it was intense. We did a good job matching that. An early goal helped a lot. It was a strong first half.

"Whenever we lost the ball we put a lot of pressure on them, which is tough when they are down the man. We kept a lot of pressure on them to win the ball back, that really deflates a team. We did a good job."

Chelsea face Liverpool next, with the FA Cup on the line in the final at Wembley on Saturday.

