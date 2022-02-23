Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Christian Pulisic Praises Thiago Silva for Champions League Performance Against Lille

Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic has praised teammate Thiago Silva for his solid defensive performance against Lille in the Champions League. 

The Blues beat their French opponents 2-0 in their knockout stage first leg tie at Stamford Bridge, with the American international scoring the second of the night after Kai Havertz's opener. 

It gives Chelsea a two goal advantage heading into the second leg as they look to retain their European crown this season. 

imago1010079764h

When speaking to the official Chelsea website after the match, Pulisic was full of praise for Silva as he kept yet another clean sheet for the Blues.

"Phenomenal. What these guys are doing is really special, the way they defend, the way we defend as a team but especially those guys at the back, they do a phenomenal job."

Read More

He also complimented the team's overall performance against their Ligue 1 opponents, with the second leg set to take place in three weeks time.

"We wanted to come out with a lot of intensity and show them what we're all about. That's what we did. What makes us really strong is we constantly press, put pressure on the opponent and we did that very well.

imago1010075084h

"I thought we started very well, had control of the game and it kind of opened up after the goal, which can happen. They have a lot of threats. We're happy with how it ended."

Havertz gave Chelsea the lead after eight minutes, with Pulisic then scoring the second just after the hour mark.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010077982h
News

'A Phenomenal Job' - Christian Pulisic Applauds Thiago Silva for Champions League Performance Against Lille

By Rob Calcutt
just now
imago1007454972h
News

'This is a Team Sport' - Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Romelu Lukaku After Chelsea Exclusion

By Nick Emms
30 minutes ago
imago1010079810h
News

'I'm Feeling Very Good' - Christian Pulisic Provides Fitness Update After His Goal Against Lille

By Rob Calcutt
1 hour ago
imago1007947012h
News

Jurgen Klopp Provides Diogo Jota & Roberto Firmino Liverpool Fitness Update Ahead of Carabao Cup Final vs Chelsea

By Nick Emms
1 hour ago
imago1010079991h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Willing to Offer Close to Antonio Rudiger's Asking Salary

By Rob Calcutt
2 hours ago
imago1010082547h
News

'Phenomenal Again Today' - Christian Pulisic Applauds N'Golo Kante's Performance Against Lille

By Rob Calcutt
2 hours ago
imago1007454972h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Time to Take a Step Back for Romelu Lukaku Following Chelsea Exclusion

By Nick Emms
3 hours ago
imago1009779480h
News

Mateo Kovacic Credits Chelsea's Patience as Reason for Champions League Triumph

By Nick Emms
3 hours ago