'A Phenomenal Job' - Christian Pulisic Applauds Thiago Silva for Champions League Performance Against Lille

Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic has praised teammate Thiago Silva for his solid defensive performance against Lille in the Champions League.

The Blues beat their French opponents 2-0 in their knockout stage first leg tie at Stamford Bridge, with the American international scoring the second of the night after Kai Havertz's opener.

It gives Chelsea a two goal advantage heading into the second leg as they look to retain their European crown this season.

IMAGO / PA Images

When speaking to the official Chelsea website after the match, Pulisic was full of praise for Silva as he kept yet another clean sheet for the Blues.

"Phenomenal. What these guys are doing is really special, the way they defend, the way we defend as a team but especially those guys at the back, they do a phenomenal job."

He also complimented the team's overall performance against their Ligue 1 opponents, with the second leg set to take place in three weeks time.

"We wanted to come out with a lot of intensity and show them what we're all about. That's what we did. What makes us really strong is we constantly press, put pressure on the opponent and we did that very well.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

"I thought we started very well, had control of the game and it kind of opened up after the goal, which can happen. They have a lot of threats. We're happy with how it ended."

Havertz gave Chelsea the lead after eight minutes, with Pulisic then scoring the second just after the hour mark.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube