Christian Pulisic expresses pride after Chelsea book Champions League final place

Christian Pulisic has reacted to Chelsea reaching the Champions League final after their 3-1 aggregate win over Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

The 22-year-old came on in the second half as Chelsea sealed a 2-0 win in the second leg at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night to confirm their place in the final which takes place on May 29 in Istanbul.

Chelsea will face Manchester City in the final after goals from Timo Werner and Mason Mount ensured they reached the final for the first time since 2012.

There were jubilant scenes at full-time, on the pitch and inside the dressing room. The players were in high spirits after they saw off the Spanish giants, albeit they made hard work of it, squandering chance after chance.

Pulisic took to social media after the game to pen his happiness at reaching the final.

"Istanbul we're coming!! Champs league final!!! Proud of this team," wrote Pulisic on Instagram.

Why Christian Pulisic didn't start for Chelsea against Real Madrid

Thomas Tuchel explained pre-match that the 22-year-old had a 'bad message' ahead of the game which is why Pulisic was benched, and Kai Havertz started.

"Christian got a bad message today unfortunately, but I am pretty sure we need more than 11 players to sneak through today, and it is good to have Christian from the bench.

"Kai gives us a little bit of height against the set-pieces and maybe in fast attacks he can keep the ball."

