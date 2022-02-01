Skip to main content
Christian Pulisic 'Proud' of Achievements Amid 'Tough' Chelsea Spell

Christian Pulisic has expressed his pride at Chelsea's success in the Champions League after the 'incredible experience', but he wants more. 

The 23-year-old, who recently admitted he is having a tough time at Chelsea, was part of the triumph in Porto last May, and almost got on the scoresheet himself.

Pulisic netted in the semi final against Real Madrid, and Chelsea are back in the knockouts this season having finished second in their group.

They will face LOSC Lille with the first leg at Stamford Bridge later this month on February 22, before they head to France for the reverse leg on March 16. 

Pulisic is eyeing glory again this season after reflecting on the special night that followed the 1-0 win against Manchester City on May 29 at the Estadio do Dragao. 

What Christian Pulisic said

"It was a such an incredible experience," Pulisic told the official Chelsea website.

"It was special to be able to celebrate with my team-mates. Obviously that night was incredible. The next day, the times we were in with Covid and everything, it was kind of hard because we weren't really able to celebrate too much with our fans.

"I actually flew back to the US almost the next day as I had another tournament I was trying to win (the Gold Cup with the US which they won). So it was definitely an incredible celebration, an incredible first feeling but then after that you're kind of wondering what's next? It still like hasn't fully sunk in that we won the Champions League. It’s such a huge accomplishment."

Pulisic acknowledged the proud and incredible achievement of Porto's triumph, but now has all eyes focused on retaining their European crown.

He added: "When you think back to last year, it’s extremely special and makes you proud, but now it’s about winning it again this year.

"It definitely makes us hungry for more this year now and we want to feel that again. I think we're really happy with where the club is at. We just want to go out and we want to win, and that is something this club is all about. It’s special and winning that Champions League really showed that."

