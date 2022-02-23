Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Christian Pulisic Provides Fitness Update After Champions League Win Against Lille

Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic has provided an update on his fitness after his side's win against Lille on Tuesday night. 

The Blues man score the second goal of the game in their Champions League knockout stage first leg win, with Kai Havertz netting the opener. 

He has now scored four goals so far this season, having missed 12 games due to injury and Covid-19. 

imago1010076840h

Speaking to the official Chelsea website after the midweek victory, Pulisic provided an update on his fitness after a tough season for the American international.

"I'm feeling very good, trying to grow confidence and get some rhythm. It's good to be playing, feeling really good at the moment."

Read More

He also previously spoke on the ankle injury he suffered earlier in the season but insists he is now fit to play for the Blues.

"In that case, the injury was just more serious than I thought it was and I always tell myself, 'I want to back off after this time or this time' and when it doesn't happen, it is tough on me.

imago1010079764h

"But I probably need to set more realistic goals at times. I think the injury was a bit tougher than I anticipated it to be from the start so that's why it took a bit longer but I'm back and healthy."

Havertz opened the scoring for Chelsea in the eighth minute of the game, heading in from a Hakim Ziyech corner.

Pulisic then scored the second as he netted after N'Golo Kante's fine run.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010079810h
News

'I'm Feeling Very Good' - Christian Pulisic Provides Fitness Update After His Goal Against Lille

By Rob Calcutt
just now
imago1007947012h
News

Jurgen Klopp Provides Diogo Jota & Roberto Firmino Liverpool Fitness Update Ahead of Carabao Cup Final vs Chelsea

By Nick Emms
30 minutes ago
imago1010079991h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Willing to Offer Close to Antonio Rudiger's Asking Salary

By Rob Calcutt
1 hour ago
imago1010082547h
News

'Phenomenal Again Today' - Christian Pulisic Applauds N'Golo Kante's Performance Against Lille

By Rob Calcutt
1 hour ago
imago1007454972h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Time to Take a Step Back for Romelu Lukaku Following Chelsea Exclusion

By Nick Emms
2 hours ago
imago1009779480h
News

Mateo Kovacic Credits Chelsea's Patience as Reason for Champions League Triumph

By Nick Emms
2 hours ago
imago1010079764h
News

Christian Pulisic Praises Chelsea Mentality After Victory Over Lille

By Nick Emms
3 hours ago
imago1007454972h
News

'Struggled in the Last Few Games' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals Romelu Lukaku is Mentally and Physically Tired

By Rob Calcutt
3 hours ago