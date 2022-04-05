Christian Pulisic Provides Fitness Update as Chelsea Prepare to Face Real Madrid

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has provided Blues fans with a fitness update ahead of his side's Champions League quarter-final clash with Real Madrid on Wednesday evening.

The Blues will host Los Blancos at Stamford Bridge in the repeat fixture of last year's semi-final in the same competition.

Last season, Thomas Tuchel's boys beat their Spanish opponents over the two leg fixture and went on to lift the trophy, beating Pep Guardiola's Manchester City 1-0 in the final.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Speaking at his side's pre-match press conference ahead of their midweek European clash, Christian Pulisic provided fans with a fitness update.

“I’m feeling strong, definitely healthy," he told the press. "There’s been a lot of travel in the last weeks but I’m feeling good, ready to go tomorrow.

"I’m looking forward to it and continue the run of form the team has been on and hopefully myself. I’m feeling good”

The US international went on to talking about dealing with fatigue when playing consistently in a hectic calendar for club and country.

IMAGO / Colorsport

“That’s our job as professionals, it’s what we do. It’s not easy, everyone is travelling.

"It’s our job to take care of ourselves and our bodies as best we can so as soon as the whistle blows we can give everything out on the field while we are there.

"Sometimes you have to fight through the tiredness and give it all for the team.”

