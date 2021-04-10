Christian Pulisic rates Chelsea's top four chances after bagging brace against Crystal Palace

Christian Pulisic believes Chelsea clinching Champions League qualification via the Premier League this season will be tight, but insists they are ready for the challenge.

Chelsea returned to winning ways in the league on Saturday with a 4-1 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park which saw Pulisic bag a brace to seal all three points for the Blues.

Thomas Tuchel's side extended their unbeaten run on the road and also ensured they kept in touch with those in and round the Champions League places with seven games to go.

Chelsea still have to face West Ham, Manchester City, Arsenal and Leicester City in their remaining seven league matches, and Pulisic is aware of the challenge awaiting the Blues.

However, the 22-year-old has full faith and believes a good run will give them a great chance of securing European qualification.

"It’s going to be tight I think," said Pulisic on Chelsea's chances of getting top four this season.

"We need to put some good results together. We are ready for this challenge."

Chelsea are still in the Champions League and are one game away from the semi-finals. If they managed to do what they did back in 2012 and win the competition, then they wouldn't have to worry about their finishing league position.

Pulisic was 'happy' with his performance against the Eagles on Saturday, adding: "We had a tough day [against West Brom]. We won’t win every game but the way we responded we’re definitely happy.

"The first 20-30 minutes felt really strong from us. We were playing very aggressive and that drove us through the game."

