Christian Pulisic reacts to Chelsea securing Champions League quarter final spot

Christian Pulisic expressed his delight on social media after Chelsea booked their place in the Champions League quarter finals.

Chelsea cruised to a 3-0 aggregate win over Atletico Madrid following a 2-0 win in the second leg at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night. Hakim Ziyech and Emerson Palmieri were the Blues' goalscorers which saw them progress into the last-eight.

Thomas Tuchel's side dominated the two legs and deservedly went through which sees them in the hat for Friday's draw.

Chelsea were resolute at the back and took two of their chances to kill off the tie against Atletico. ©Atletico de Madrid Cordon Press/Sipa USA

Pulisic, who has been limited of game time in recent weeks, came on with 13 minutes to go reacted to the Blues' win in west London.

He took to Instagram and said: "On our way to the Champions League quarter-finals."

The draw is on Friday in Nyon, and all of the details for the quarter final draw can here found here.

Tuchel believes nobody will want to be drawn against the fearless Blues.

"We are in the draw and right now I am pretty sure that nobody wants to play against us. It will be a difficult challenge, of course, because we are in the last eight.

"But there is no need to be afraid. We take what we get and will prepare the best way possible. We feel we deserve it. They play with a special bond and results like this give you a certain edge to achieve special things. You can only do this with a special atmosphere

