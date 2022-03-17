Skip to main content
Christian Pulisic Reacts to Chelsea's Champions League Win Against Lille

Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic has reacted to his side's Champions League win against Lille on Wednesday night. 

The Blues were victorious away from home as they won 2-1 on the night, with their 4-1 aggregate score taking them through to the quarter-finals of the competition. 

Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta both scored against the reigning Ligue 1 Champions as Chelsea look to retain their European crown.

The American international spoke to CBS Sports after the game and commented on his side's win as they prepare to compete in the final eight.

"They gave us a lot of problems in the first half, they came out really strong with a lot of energy. There was a really good atmosphere in the stadium.

"They got their goal with the penalty but it was a really important goal for us before half. We're happy to be in the quarter final."

Lille took the lead against the Blues thanks to Burak Yilmaz's penalty, after Jorginho was penalised for a handball in the box by the referee and VAR.

However Pulisic was on hand to equalise for the World and European Champions in stoppage time at the end of the first half, firing in from a tight angle.

With around 20 minutes remaining on the clock Azpilicueta was able to put Chelsea into the lead as he netted at the back post from Mason Mount's cross from the left.

Thanks to their 2-0 win in the first leg at Stamford Bridge and victory in France, the Blues cruised through to the quarter-finals.

