Chelsea's Christian Pulisic Reacts to 6-1 Pre-Season Win

The midfielder has taken to social media to react.

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic has taken to social media to react to Chelsea's 6-1 thrashing of Peterborough United in pre-season.

Pulisic got on the scoresheet as Chelsea came out on top in the warm up match.

The American has taken to Instagram to react to his performance.

"Felt great to get some minutes in the legs! @tammyabraham and I enjoying the sunshine while it lasts" said Pulisic.

Peterborough United fell to defeat as Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic's first-half goals were added to by a Hakim Ziyech second-half hattrick and an Armando Broja finish.

Thomas Tuchel's men lined up with the familiar 3-4-2-1 formation which brought so much success last season.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

A front three of Pulisic, Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi

were trusted from the start.

Pulisic joked about the English weather whilst paying homage to Abraham, who also scored in the firs 45 minutes.

Chelsea were 2-1 up going into half-time with goals from the pair giving the Blues an advantage after going a goal down to a Peterborough penalty.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Pulisic is looking to impress Thomas Tuchel in pre-season, having previously worked with the German during his time in Germany with Borussia Dortmund.

Tuchel made several changes in the second half with the likes of Ziyech, Conor Gallagher, Baba Rahman and Armando Broja introduced, with Pulisic leaving the field at half-time.

The Blues are jetting off to Dublin in a few days to compete in a week long camp before playing Bournemouth in the next pre-season friendly.

