Christian Pulisic Reacts to Chelsea's Penalty Shootout Loss And Facing Arsenal

Chelsea continued their pre-season tour of the United States with a draw versus MLS side Charlotte FC, before losing on penalties in an important warm-up game for the battle versus Arsenal on the weekend.

Christian Pulisic scored the only normal-time goal for the Blues with a clever chip, after a deflected Michy Batshuayi shot directed the ball right into his path in front of net.

Pulisic in action for the USMNT last month. IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

The American has been leading his teammates across the country, and he believes a less than perfect start doesn't mean the trip hasn't been a success for himself and the rest of Thomas Tuchel's squad.

Pulisic said: "I think we're still starting up our season, it's our second game together. We're still working on some things. I thought we had some good moments. They really surprised us. Penalties, anything can happen.

"I'm feeling sharp but I still have more levels to go to. I'm looking forward to continuing to grind and get better." (via Chelsea FC).

The NFL meets the MLS as Carolina Panthers Safety Jeremy Chinn joins Charlotte FC's support. IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

The winger displayed a strong performance, perhaps enhanced by playing on home soil for his treasured club, but scoring an opening goal isn't the the only thing he's had on his mind.

"It has been nice. I was able to spend some time in the summer and now to meet up with the team in the States was great for me. Being able to show them round is nice," he said.

On facing the Gooners this weekend, he continued: "It's going to be a good test, someone we will face this year. We are looking forward to the challenge. The last game in the States should be a good one."

Pulisic netting against Arsenal in 2020. IMAGO / Paul Marriott

Chelsea are set to face their London rivals this Saturday, with the victor walking away with the Florida Cup and bragging rights heading into a wide open Premier League season.

