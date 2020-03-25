Absolute Chelsea
"I'm feeling ready to go" - Christian Pulisic provides Chelsea injury boost

Matt Debono

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has revealed he is ready to return to action after a lengthy spell on the sidelines. 

The 21-year-old has been out of action since New Years Day for the Blues, and he admitted he misses playing. 

Pulisic has been suffered multiple issues in his recovery, and following a setback in February it has been a frustrating few months for the American.

But in an Instagram live, Pulisic provided an injury boost for Frank Lampard when the Premier League returns. 

"I’m feeling ready to go," Pulisic said. "I'm feeling good. I miss playing."

However his return will have to be put on hold following the coronavirus outbreak which has seen all domestic leagues come to a halt. 

The Premier League has been suspended until 30 April, whilst Chelsea were expected to return to training at the Cobham training facility on the 6 April. 

But the lockdown enforced by the government which is set to last at least three weeks means that is unlikely to happen. 

