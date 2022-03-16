Christian Pulisic 'Really Happy' to Beat Lille During Uncertain Times at Chelsea

Christian Pulisic has admitted that he is 'really happy' to beat LOSC Lille in the UEFA Champions League during uncertain times off-the-field for Chelsea.

The Club were listed for sale following the sanctioning of Roman Abramovich by the UK Government and there have been constant rumours ever since.

UEFA have confirmed that the Blues cannot sell Champions League tickets whilst Abramovich owns the club, making a sale even more important.

Despite this, Chelsea overcame Lille 2-1 on the night to add to their 2-0 victory in the first leg to secure their place in the Champions League last eight.

Pulisic scored the equaliser, a hugely important goal, on the stroke of half-time to take the pressure off Chelsea.

Speaking to CBS Sports after the match, Pulisic expressed his delight with the victory.

"Yeah, it's tough," he admitted regarding the ownership issues.

"It was obviously a difficult match. We've been playing game after game after game. To get a result today makes me really happy."

The Ricketts Family, of the Chicago Cubs, have been the latest high profile name to be linked with a move for Chelsea as they team up with Ken Griffin to submit a reported $3 billion offer to Raine Group on Friday.

It was earlier reported that the Ricketts Family are at the 'head of the queue' to purchase Chelsea as they will join hedge fund billionaire Griffin to mount a 'blockbuster' bid for Chelsea.

However, their bid is set to be outdone by Saudi Media Group, who are set to offer a huge $3.5 billion offer to take over from Roman Abramovich.

It remains to be seen as to whether they will be successful in their offer but Pulisic has Pulhas been named in a report to potential bidders, stating that his commercial value in America is a huge selling point for the football club.

