Christian Pulisic 'Really Looking Forward' to Chelsea's Carabao Cup Final vs Liverpool

Chelsea and USMNT star Christian Pulisic has admitted that he is looking forward to facing Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

The Blues travel to Wembley to face Jurgen Klopp's men for the trophy on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app, Pulisic has revealed he is excited for the final.

IMAGO / PA Images

He said: "We try to rest and get as much recovery as we can. First, enjoy this. Then onto them tomorrow, the next day, onto another final. Another tough game, tough opponent. Really looking forward to it."

The American will be hoping to have done enough to earn his place in the starting XI after scoring against LOSC Lille in the Champions League round of 16.

"I'm feeling very good, trying to grow confidence and get some rhythm. It's good to be playing, feeling really good at the moment." he admitted after the match.

IMAGO / PA Images

Previously speaking on Pulisic, Tuchel admitted that he deserves to stay in the Chelsea team after impressing in the Club World Cup final.

"First of all, Christian deserves by performance in the final to stay in the group and team. Let’s see if we decide like this, if it’s like this I have no problem if he can extend his run against them." he said.

Pulisic and Chelsea will be hoping to add their third trophy of the season when Sunday comes, looking to put an end to back-to-back defeats at Wembley in the FA Cup finals.

