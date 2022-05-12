Christian Pulisic 'Really Looking Forward' to Chelsea's FA Cup Final vs Liverpool

Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic has admitted that he is 'really looking forward' to playing Liverpool in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

The Blues face Jurgen Klopp's men at Wembley as they look to get revenge after losing the Carabao Cup final back in February to Liverpool on penalties.

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Pulisic discussed the upcoming final and admitted that his side are looking forward to another trip to Wembley.

If the Blues are successful in the final, they can win Thomas Tuchel his first domestic trophy after losing in the FA Cup final last year and Carabao Cup final this term.

Furthermore, the Blues have lost in back-to-back FA Cup finals going into Saturday's match, looking to improve their record.

Speaking on the upcoming final, Pulisic said: "We're really looking forward to Saturday. This is a step in the right direction. We will be confident going into the weekend."

The USMNT captain has found his way back into Tuchel's first team plans after a spell on the bench, and featured in back-to-back matches, scoring against Leeds.

The American will be hoping to have done enough to earn a start in the final as he looks to lift the FA Cup for the first time in his career.

Romelu Lukaku also improved in recent weeks and could be in with a start at Wembley as Tuchel faces a selection headache in attack going into Saturday's heavyweight clash.

