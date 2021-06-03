Christian Pulisic 'Really Proud' After 'Incredible' Champions League Triumph

Sports Illustrated home
Christian Pulisic Delivers Verdict on Chelsea's Champions League Triumph

Author:
Publish date:

Christian Pulisic has expressed his pride following Chelsea's Champions League win against Manchester City.

The 22-year-old was part of Thomas Tuchel's squad who overcame the Premier League champions to secure a 1-0 win to earn the club their second Champions League title.

Pulisic came on in the 66th minute and could've sealed the game, putting a one-on-one chance wide past Ederson following Kai Havertz's 42nd minute opener.

Pulisic has now joined up with the USMNT for the CONCACAF Nations League and was still revelling in the celebrations from the special night in Porto. But he's ready to get to work ahead of their clash against Honduras on Thursday.

What Christian Pulisic said

"It's been an incredible couple of days, definitely. Obviously, getting to celebrate and having some family and friends there and be with my teammates was an incredible achievement, so we're really proud. And, yeah, now it's right back to work. But I'm happy, I'm excited to have a chance to go after this trophy with the national team, and, yeah, I'm ready to go."

E2lr_MwVcAEZ-xz

On the difficulty of constantly switching between club and national team duties, he added: "Going from one competition to the next is what I've been doing all season. So it's constantly having to refocus and get ready for the next game and quick turnarounds, and it's something that I'm used to. 

"This is a big one, but there's not really a switch I need to flip. I was playing at the highest level, and I'm feeling ready and excited for these games coming up as well."

