Chelsea and USMNT star Christian Pulisic has reflected on his side's victory over Jesse Marsch's Leeds United on Wednesday.

The Blues came out 3-0 victors, with Pulisic getting on the scoresheet during the match as Chelsea go four points clear of Arsenal in third.

Speaking after the match, via Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Pulisic opened up on the triumph in Yorkshire.

IMAGO / News Images

When asked on his emotions after the match, Pulisic said: "A really good win tonight. Super important for us. So happy with the overall performance.

"I thought we did a really good job working it forward. Once I got into that position I slotted it into the corner, a great goal."



Pulisic cut onto his left foot after receiving a pass from Mason Mount to fire into the bottom corner, past the Leeds goalkeeper to send the Chelsea fans into raptures.

Thomas Tuchel admitted he was happy with Pulisic's performance, and the all-round performance of his attacking trio with Romelu Lukaku and Mount getting on the scoresheet themselves.

IMAGO / News Images

When asked about Lukaku, he praised all three, as Tuchel said: "It's always the right time to find rhythm. I'm happy he scored again and he wanted to stay on the pitch to get his goal.

"I'm happy as well for Puli (Christian Pulisic) and Mason (Mount) that we were decisive with the offensive players. This is important for them because it gives them confidence."

Next up for Chelsea is an FA Cup final against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool on Saturday as they look for their first domestic title under Tuchel.

