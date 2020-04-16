Christian Pulisic reflects on ‘really fun season’ at Chelsea

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has reflected on his first season at the club after joining from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

The 21-year-old made the switch to west London for a fee of £58 million [$73.1 million] and has made a lively impression on the Chelsea side.

Pulisic has returned five goals and two assists in his debut season in the Premier League, which includes a perfect hat-trick against Burnley back in October.

However, his run in the side has been halted by injury since January, after sustaining a tear in the abductor – leaving him sidelined for three months.

Reflecting on his first season at the club, Pulisic revealed it’s been an enjoyable season under Frank Lampard.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website: “It’s been a really fun season for me, it’s been awesome,” Pulisic said.

“It’s been a big change for me coming to Chelsea and having to get to know a whole new team, a new league and stuff.

“I’ve been really proud of the guys and although we’ve had our tough moments, I think overall we’ve been pretty solid.

“I love playing with my team-mates and we’ve had so many exciting games. I’ve really enjoyed it and we just want to give it a strong push to the end of the season, if we are able to resume.”

Chelsea currently sit inside the Champions League places; three points clear of Manchester United in fifth place.

After the most recent outing against Everton before the league was put to a halt, Frank Lampard’s side were 7/4 to remain in the top four to qualify for next season’s competition, whilst being 4000/1 to win the Premier League with Liverpool all but set to clinch the league title.

The Premier League is currently suspended following the coronavirus outbreak, with a meeting between all clubs set to take place on Friday 17th April over how the season will finish.

